Ohio House Passes Bill That Would Limit Power Of Health Department Director

By Karen Kasler 13 minutes ago
  • Ohio Department of Health director Amy Acton gives daily briefings on the coronavirus with Gov. Mike DeWine.
    Ohio Department of Health director Amy Acton gives daily briefings on the coronavirus with Gov. Mike DeWine.
    Office of Gov. Mike DeWine
Originally published on May 6, 2020 5:12 pm

On a mostly party-line vote, the Ohio House has approved a bill that would limit the power and length of public health orders that Gov. Mike DeWine and Health Department director Amy Acton have been issuing on COVID-19.

Republican House members added the provision to SB 1, a bill on reducing regulations. It would make all new health department orders effective for 14 days, and then would require a supermajority of lawmakers from each chamber on a legislative panel to approve an extension.

House Speaker Larry Householder says the bill gives a voice to the Ohioans that lawmakers represent.

“I don’t see it in any way affecting what the governor trying to do," Householder said. "I commend what the governor has did so far. But I think there has to be legislative oversight.”

On Wednesday, the bill passed the Ohio House 58-37, with just two Republicans voting against. It now must go back to the Senate for agreement before DeWine could act on it.

DeWine didn’t directly threaten a veto, but issued a statement saying that "creating more uncertainty regarding public health and employee safety is the last thing we need as we work to restore consumer confidence in Ohio's economy."

Copyright 2020 WOSU 89.7 NPR News. To see more, visit WOSU 89.7 NPR News.

Tags: 
coronavirus
COVID-19
Mike DeWine
Amy Acton
newsletter

Related Content

Lawmaker Shopping Bill To Curb DeWine's Power With Public Health Orders

By May 4, 2020

Manufacturing, construction and distribution companies can reopen today, with employees wearing masks and observing cleaning and social distancing rules. State lawmakers are also coming back to work this week, and one has proposed a bill to open the state immediately while shutting down the authority of the governor and his health director.

Gov. Mike DeWine On Protesters Targeting Amy Acton: 'You Should Come After Me'

By May 4, 2020

Gov. Mike DeWine began his usual press conference Monday with a moment of silence to remember the four Kent State students who lost their lives 50 years ago.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, Local Businesses Discuss Reopening Economy

By 13 hours ago
mike dewine
Andy Chow / Statehouse News Bureau

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine urges critics of the state government's pandemic response to address their anger at him. This comes after protesters showed up outside the home of Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton.