Ohio House Speaker Charged With Racketeering Conspiracy In Nuclear Bailout

Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and four others have been charged in federal court with undertaking a $60 million bribe scheme connected to last year's controversial nuclear power plant bailout law.



Federal prosecutors accuse Householder of accepting payments from dark money group Generation Now in exchange for securing the passage of HB6, which increases energy charges for customers and businesses in order to send $150 million a year to subsidize two failing nuclear plants owned by FirstEnergy Solutions.

View the full complaint below.

U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio David DeVillers said that his office and the FBI will discuss the "public corruption racketeering conspiracy" on Tuesday afternoon. The press conference is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. at the U.S. Attorney's Office in Columbus.

A source confirmed to WOSU that Householder was arrested Tuesday morning along with adviser Jeffrey Longstreth, Neil Clark from Grant Street Consultants, former Ohio GOP chair Matt Borges, and Oxley Group co-founder Juan Cespedes.

More details on the specific charges were revealed at a U.S. District Court hearing Tuesday afternoon.

Householder faces a charge of conspiracy to commit racketeering, which is punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

As a condition for his release, U.S. District Judge Stephanie K. Bowman ordered that Householder must remove firearms from his home by 5 p.m. Wednesday. Householder will have his travel limited to the Southern District of Ohio, and must avoid contact with any potential victims, witnesses or defendants.

Borges and Longstreth also face a charge each of conspiracy to commit racketeering, and will have similar release limitations. All are required to surrender firearms in their homes.

In addition to the charges against individuals, federal prosecutors are bringing a separate case against Generation Now. The group is charged with conspiracy to participate, directly or indirectly, in the conduct of enterprise afairs through racketeering.

Nuclear Charges

FirstEnergy Solutions, now known as Energy Harbor, filed for bankruptcy in 2018 and announced it would decommission its Davis-Besse and Perry nuclear power plants in Ohio if it didn't get some financial relief from the state. Householder led the legislature's efforts to pass HB 6.

An effort to overturn the law through the ballot and courtroom failed after an expensive and often bitter campaign by pro-bailout groups, who were accused of racism and intimidating petitioners. Millions of dollars in dark money was spent by both sides, who declined to reveal their sponsors.

In the leadup to the 2018 election, FirstEnergy contributed more than $150,000 to Ohio House Republicans. That included over $25,000 in donations to the campaign of Householder.

According to the state lobbyist database, Energy Harbor is the only client listed for Cespedes. Borges also worked as a lobbyist for FirstEnergy Solutions, while Longstreth is connected to Generation Now, which campaigned against the bailout referendum.

Who Is Householder?

Householder, a Republican from Glenford, first served as Ohio House Speaker from 2001-2004, but stepped down due to the term limits. After working as the Perry County Auditor, Householder returned to the Ohio House in 2017.

Householder's second rise to the Speaker position was also predicated on scandal: the resignation of then- Speaker Cliff Rosenberger, who came under an FBI investigation into his dealings and travel with payday loan lobbyists.

State Rep. Ryan Smith (R-Bidwell) was then elected to take Rosenberger's place. But in January 2019, after months of in-fighting among Republicans, Householder ousted Smith with the support of House Democrats and took back his top spot in the chamber.

This also would not be the first bribery accusations against Householder. In March 2004, an anonymous memo surfaced that accused Householder and two aides of bribery and kickback schemes involving campaign vendors. The memo was turned over to the FBI, but the Justice Department declined to prosecute Householder.

Householder also had to return thousands of dollars in improper county Republican Party donations as he was building support for his run for Speaker in 2018.

An FBI spokesman confirmed that agents on Tuesday morning conducted "law enforcement activity" at Householder's farm in Perry County.



Federal Charges Against Larry Householder And Associated by WOSU on Scribd

