Ohio Joins Multi-State Initiative To Reduce Cervical Cancer In Appalachia

By 38 minutes ago
  • The James Cancer Hospital at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.
    The James Cancer Hospital at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.
    Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center
Originally published on May 28, 2019 11:58 am

The Ohio State University will participate in a major public health initiative aimed at preventing cervical cancer in at-risk Appalachian families across several states. 

The Ohio State Comprehensive Cancer Center, Arthur James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute are part of a four-state effort to prevent cervical cancer in Appalachian communities. An $11 million grant from the National Cancer Institute is bringing together 11 health systems throughout Ohio, Kentucky, Virginia and West Virginia.  

"This region has one of the highest rates of cervical cancer and cervical cancer deaths in the United States," says Electra Paskett, leader of the OSUCCC-James Cancer Control Research Program.

The new project targets the primary causes of the cervical cancer: tobacco smoking, human papillomavirus (HPV) infection and lack of cervical cancer screening. Health clinics will offer nicotine replacement therapy or counseling to stop smoking, at-home HPV screenings, and more outreach to increase vaccinations among patients 11-26 years old.

"We know that smoking tobacco products, HPV infection and lack of timely cervical cancer screening play a significant role in these exceptionally high rates," Paskett says.

Copyright 2019 WOSU 89.7 NPR News. To see more, visit WOSU 89.7 NPR News.

Tags: 
The Ohio State University
cancer
Health

Related Content

Despite Energy Department Outreach, Radiation Fears Remain In Piketon

By Nick EvansNick Evans May 24, 2019

In Waverly, a YMCA gym is lined with poster boards set up on easels. Glen Broughton stands in the middle, looking over a huge three-dimensional map of the former Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant.

Covington Firm's Drug Seeks To Cure Cancer

By May 22, 2019
bexion
Ann Thompson / WVXU

BXQ-350 to the common eye looks like some sort of alphanumeric mystery, but in reality, it could become a life-saving tool in the fight against cancer.

Which Mammogram Is Best? UC Health Joins Study To Find Out

By Jan 4, 2019
mammography
Damian Dovarganes / AP

A study comparing the effectiveness of 3D versus 2D mammography is enrolling participants in Greater Cincinnati.