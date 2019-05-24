Ohio Remembers Those Who Gave Their Lives In The Line Of Duty - A Memorial Day Montage

This year’s Memorial Day wreath laying ceremony at the Ohio Statehouse was Gov. Mike DeWine’s first as Governor.



Jim Groves, whose son U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer James Groves III of Kettering, was killed in a helicopter crash in Afghanistan in 2013, was on hand for the event.

So were state dignitaries, including Ohio Department of Veterans Services Director Deborah Ashenhurst, Secretary of State Frank LaRose and the Olentangy High School Choir.

