Ohio State Fair 2019 Concert Lineup Includes REO Speedwagon, Toby Keith, Gabriel Iglesias And More

    Hank Williams, Jr. brings his blend of Southern rock, blues and country to the Ohio State Fair on July 27.
    Courtesty of Ohio State Fair

Ohio State Fair officials have announced this year's concert lineup, and it includes a mix of everything from classic rock and R&B to country and comedy. 

This year's fair takes place July 24-Aug. 4. Ticket prices vary and can be purchased online, many starting March 29. Purchasing a ticket before arriving at the fair includes fair admission. Here is the Ohio State Fair's 2019 concert lineup: 

KIDZ BOP World Tour 2019
Wed., July 24, 2019, 6:30 p.m.
$20
Tickets go on sale Friday, March 29 at 10 a.m.
 
Chris Young
Thurs., July 25, 2019, 7 p.m.
$50, $35
Tickets go on sale Friday, March 29 at 10 a.m.
 
Lyfe Jennings / Chanté Moore / Carl Thomas
Fri., July 26, 2019, 7:30 p.m.
$25
Tickets go on sale Friday, March 29 at 10 a.m.

Chanté Moore performs with Lyfe Jennings and Carl Thomas on Friday, July 26 at 7:30 p.m.
Credit Courtesy of Ohio State Fair

Hank Williams Jr.
Sat., July 27, 2019, 7 p.m.
$50, $35
Tickets go on sale Friday, March 29 at 10 a.m.
 
All-Ohio State Fair Band & Youth Choir
Sun., July 28, 2019, 1 p.m.
Free (no tickets required)
 
Gabriel Iglesias: Beyond The Fluffy World Tour
Sun., July 28, 2019, 7:30 p.m.
$40, $30
Tickets go on sale Friday, April 5 at 10 a.m.
 
Toby Keith with special guest Jimmie Allen
Mon., July 29, 2019, 7 p.m.
$65, $55
Tickets go on sale Friday, April 5 at 10 a.m.
 
John Denver Tribute featuring Ted Vigil
Tues., July 30, 2019, 1 p.m.
Free (no tickets required)
 
Matthew West with special guest Matt Maher
Tues., July 30, 2019, 7:30 p.m.
$25
Tickets go on sale Friday, April 5 at 10 a.m.
 
REO Speedwagon with special guest Night Ranger
Wed., July 31, 2019, 7 p.m.
$38, $28
Tickets go on sale Friday, March 29 at 10 a.m.

On July 31, REO Speedwagon will be joined by special guest Matt Maher.
Credit Courtesy of Ohio State Fair

The S.O.S. Band / Midnight Star
Thurs., August 1, 2019, 7 p.m.
$25
Tickets go on sale Friday, April 5 at 10 a.m.
 
Bad Company with special guest Foghat
Fri., August 2, 2019, 7:30 p.m.
$55, $40
Tickets go on sale Friday, April 5 at 10 a.m.
 
Happy Together Tour 2019: The Turtles, Chuck Negron formerly of Three Dog Night, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Buckinghams, The Classics IV, The Cowsills
Sat., August 3, 2019, 7 p.m.
$25
Tickets go on sale Friday, March 29 at 10 a.m. 

Last year's State Fair lineup included The Beach Boys, TLC, En Vogue and Daily Show host Trevor Noah. 

