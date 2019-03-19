Ohio State Fair 2019 Concert Lineup Includes REO Speedwagon, Toby Keith, Gabriel Iglesias And More

Ohio State Fair officials have announced this year's concert lineup, and it includes a mix of everything from classic rock and R&B to country and comedy.
This year's fair takes place July 24-Aug. 4. Ticket prices vary and can be purchased online, many starting March 29. Purchasing a ticket before arriving at the fair includes fair admission. Here is the Ohio State Fair's 2019 concert lineup:
KIDZ BOP World Tour 2019
Wed., July 24, 2019, 6:30 p.m.
$20
Tickets go on sale Friday, March 29 at 10 a.m.
Chris Young
Thurs., July 25, 2019, 7 p.m.
$50, $35
Tickets go on sale Friday, March 29 at 10 a.m.
Lyfe Jennings / Chanté Moore / Carl Thomas
Fri., July 26, 2019, 7:30 p.m.
$25
Tickets go on sale Friday, March 29 at 10 a.m.
Hank Williams Jr.
Sat., July 27, 2019, 7 p.m.
$50, $35
Tickets go on sale Friday, March 29 at 10 a.m.
All-Ohio State Fair Band & Youth Choir
Sun., July 28, 2019, 1 p.m.
Free (no tickets required)
Gabriel Iglesias: Beyond The Fluffy World Tour
Sun., July 28, 2019, 7:30 p.m.
$40, $30
Tickets go on sale Friday, April 5 at 10 a.m.
Toby Keith with special guest Jimmie Allen
Mon., July 29, 2019, 7 p.m.
$65, $55
Tickets go on sale Friday, April 5 at 10 a.m.
John Denver Tribute featuring Ted Vigil
Tues., July 30, 2019, 1 p.m.
Free (no tickets required)
Matthew West with special guest Matt Maher
Tues., July 30, 2019, 7:30 p.m.
$25
Tickets go on sale Friday, April 5 at 10 a.m.
REO Speedwagon with special guest Night Ranger
Wed., July 31, 2019, 7 p.m.
$38, $28
Tickets go on sale Friday, March 29 at 10 a.m.
The S.O.S. Band / Midnight Star
Thurs., August 1, 2019, 7 p.m.
$25
Tickets go on sale Friday, April 5 at 10 a.m.
Bad Company with special guest Foghat
Fri., August 2, 2019, 7:30 p.m.
$55, $40
Tickets go on sale Friday, April 5 at 10 a.m.
Happy Together Tour 2019: The Turtles, Chuck Negron formerly of Three Dog Night, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Buckinghams, The Classics IV, The Cowsills
Sat., August 3, 2019, 7 p.m.
$25
Tickets go on sale Friday, March 29 at 10 a.m.
Last year's State Fair lineup included The Beach Boys, TLC, En Vogue and Daily Show host Trevor Noah.