Ohio State Fair 2019 Concert Lineup Includes REO Speedwagon, Toby Keith, Gabriel Iglesias And More

Ohio State Fair officials have announced this year's concert lineup, and it includes a mix of everything from classic rock and R&B to country and comedy.

This year's fair takes place July 24-Aug. 4. Ticket prices vary and can be purchased online, many starting March 29. Purchasing a ticket before arriving at the fair includes fair admission. Here is the Ohio State Fair's 2019 concert lineup:

KIDZ BOP World Tour 2019

Wed., July 24, 2019, 6:30 p.m.

$20

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 29 at 10 a.m.



Chris Young

Thurs., July 25, 2019, 7 p.m.

$50, $35

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 29 at 10 a.m.



Lyfe Jennings / Chanté Moore / Carl Thomas

Fri., July 26, 2019, 7:30 p.m.

$25

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 29 at 10 a.m.

Hank Williams Jr.

Sat., July 27, 2019, 7 p.m.

$50, $35

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 29 at 10 a.m.



All-Ohio State Fair Band & Youth Choir

Sun., July 28, 2019, 1 p.m.

Free (no tickets required)



Gabriel Iglesias: Beyond The Fluffy World Tour

Sun., July 28, 2019, 7:30 p.m.

$40, $30

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 5 at 10 a.m.



Toby Keith with special guest Jimmie Allen

Mon., July 29, 2019, 7 p.m.

$65, $55

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 5 at 10 a.m.



John Denver Tribute featuring Ted Vigil

Tues., July 30, 2019, 1 p.m.

Free (no tickets required)



Matthew West with special guest Matt Maher

Tues., July 30, 2019, 7:30 p.m.

$25

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 5 at 10 a.m.



REO Speedwagon with special guest Night Ranger

Wed., July 31, 2019, 7 p.m.

$38, $28

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 29 at 10 a.m.

The S.O.S. Band / Midnight Star

Thurs., August 1, 2019, 7 p.m.

$25

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 5 at 10 a.m.



Bad Company with special guest Foghat

Fri., August 2, 2019, 7:30 p.m.

$55, $40

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 5 at 10 a.m.



Happy Together Tour 2019: The Turtles, Chuck Negron formerly of Three Dog Night, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Buckinghams, The Classics IV, The Cowsills

Sat., August 3, 2019, 7 p.m.

$25

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 29 at 10 a.m.

Last year's State Fair lineup included The Beach Boys, TLC, En Vogue and Daily Show host Trevor Noah.