Ohio State Researchers Discover New Variant Of COVID-19 Virus

Scientists at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and College of Medicine have discovered a new variant of SARS-Cov-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. The new variant carries a mutation identical to the U.K. strain, but it likely arose in a virus strain already present in the United States.

"The major finding is that we see changes in the virus in multiple places and those viruses are going to mix and match with the population as travel occurs and we have a United States version as well as versions coming from other places in the world," says Dr. Daniel Jones, vice chair of the division of molecular pathology at Ohio State University.

The Ohio State Wexner Medical Center has been sequencing the genome of SARS-Cov-2 viruses in patients with COVID-19 since March 2020 in order to monitor the evolution of the virus.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss this research into the new variant of SARS-COV-2 is Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center Director of Molecular Pathology and Division of Molecular Pathology Vice Chair Daniel Jones, MD, Ph.D.

