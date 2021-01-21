Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

Ohio State Researchers Discover New Variant Of COVID-19 Virus

By 1 hour ago
  • Pixabay

Scientists at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and College of Medicine have discovered a new variant of SARS-Cov-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. The new variant carries a mutation identical to the U.K. strain, but it likely arose in a virus strain already present in the United States.

"The major finding is that we see changes in the virus in multiple places and those viruses are going to mix and match with the population as travel occurs and we have a United States version as well as versions coming from other places in the world," says Dr. Daniel Jones, vice chair of the division of molecular pathology at Ohio State University.

The Ohio State Wexner Medical Center has been sequencing the genome of SARS-Cov-2 viruses in patients with COVID-19 since March 2020 in order to monitor the evolution of the virus.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss this research into the new variant of SARS-COV-2 is Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center Director of Molecular Pathology and Division of Molecular Pathology Vice Chair Daniel Jones, MD, Ph.D.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: 

Tags: 
Cincinnati Edition
coronavirus
COVID-19

Related Content

Survivor Of Gay Conversion Therapy On Why Kentucky Should Ban It

By Jan 19, 2021
curtis galloway
Courtesy of Curtis Galloway

Conversion therapy is a common term for a practice that uses counseling, psychology and often abusive methods as part of an effort to change a person's sexuality from gay to straight.

The practice is banned in more and more jurisdictions and new legislation would add the Commonwealth of Kentucky to that list.

Local School Districts Incur Costs From Pandemic, Face Uncertain Budgets

By Jan 19, 2021
Pixabay.com

In December the Ohio Senate blocked passage of the Fair School Funding Plan. The legislation would have provided an additional $1.99 billion a year, about a 24% increase, to K-12 schools when fully implemented.