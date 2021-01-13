Ohio State Scientists Uncover New COVID-19 Variant In Columbus

By Nick Evans 1 hour ago
  • Ohio State employee Lauren Chisholm, left, receives a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccination from Robert Weber Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Columbus.
    Ohio State employee Lauren Chisholm, left, receives a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccination from Robert Weber Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Columbus.
    Jay LaPrete / AP
Originally published on January 13, 2021 11:10 am

Ohio State Wexner Medical Center doctors have identified new strains of COVID-19 in Ohio, one with a mutation identical to the virus spreading rapidly through the United Kingdom. 

The virus mutation that mirrors the U.K. variant has been found in just one person in Columbus, but researchers believe it developed independently from a virus already present in the United States. In addition, the team says they’ve found a different variant with a handful of mutations that has become the dominant virus in the Columbus area since late December.

Peter Mohler, who co-authored the study and serves as Ohio State's chief scientific officer, warns against over-reaction. In a press release, he said scientists are still working to “understand the impact of mutations on transmission of the virus, the prevalence of the strain in the population and whether it has a more significant impact on human health.”

Mohler also says there is no indication either strain is resistant to current vaccines.

Researchers say the discovery of the new variant in Columbus underscores how commonly viruses mutate and suggests similar changes could be happening independently around the world.

Ohio State has been sequencing virus samples since March of 2020 to track changes over time. Dr. Dan Jones, vice chair of molecular pathology says its natural for viruses to mutate.

“But the changes seen in the last two months have been more prominent than in the first months of the pandemic," Jones says.

Tags: 
coronavirus
COVID-19
newsletter

Related Content

Vaccines Available To Ohioans 80+ Next Week; DeWine Activates National Guard

By editor 19 hours ago

Vaccines will be available to Ohioans ages 80 years and older beginning Tuesday, Jan. 19. About 800 providers across the state have been selected to be part of the first week of distribution.

At a coronavirus briefing, Gov. Mike DeWine said the state has asked local health departments and emergency management agencies to hold press conferences Wednesday and Thursday with information on locations where residents ages 80 and older can get vaccinated.

How One Local Restaurant's Lawsuit May Help Others Collect Insurance On COVID Closures

By 19 hours ago
Courtesy of Primavista

A decision by a Hamilton County judge Jan. 7 may open the door for many Ohio businesses to sue insurance companies over lost business due to COVID.

Ohio Aiming For Late January Start Date For Group 1B Vaccinations

By Jan 7, 2021

The state has a tentative plan for how it will roll out the next phase of vaccination. The group known as 1B includes people over the age of 65, those with serious health conditions, and K-12 school teachers and staff.