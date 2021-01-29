Ohio Is Working To Improve COVID Vaccination Scheduling

If you are over 75 and qualify for a COVID vaccine in Ohio, you can go to the state’s coronavirus website and find places where they are being offered. But many Ohioans still find it difficult to get a shot scheduled.

Many vaccine-qualified Ohioans have to spend hours, sometimes days, trying to access different shot providers to get one scheduled. Gov. Mike DeWine says the state is working on a scheduling feature for the website.

“People can go online and then put in their zip code or put in their county. It will come up with places where you can sign up and then it will take you directly into those locations," DeWine says.

DeWine says when more vaccine becomes available, many more places will be offering it. And he says the state will be doing educational outreach to different populations that might be harder to reach.

