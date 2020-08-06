Ohio Zoom Auditions For 'American Idol' Monday, Aug. 10

COVID-19 is keeping the American Idol audition bus parked this summer, so the ABC talent search show will conduct state-by-state Zoom auditions starting with Ohio on Monday, Aug. 10.

"Custom built Zoom technology" will be used for "Idol Across America," the first virtual talent search in the show's history, according to ABC's announcement.

Idol "will give hopefuls the chance to showcase their talents from anywhere in America, across any official audition date and face-to-face with an American Idol producer, staying true to its roots by providing aspiring Idols real-time feedback," the announcement says.

However, Idol state-by-state auditions will not be strictly limited to that state, just as auditions in past years were not restricted to people living near the audition cities. ABC says contestants may audition "on any 'Idol Across America' date regardless of your location."

Contestants must be between the ages of 15 and 28. Those interested may apply and make a reservation at ABC's American Idol site here.

Open auditions will be held Monday, Aug. 17, and Tuesday, Aug. 25.

Indiana auditions are set for Friday, Aug. 28. Kentucky auditions are scheduled for Labor Day, Monday Sept. 7.

Here are the virtual state-by-state audition dates from ABC:

Delaware, Florida and Ohio: Aug. 10

Louisiana, Missouri and Wisconsin: Aug. 12

Arizona, Oregon and Washington: Aug. 14

Georgia, Maryland, Washington, D.C. and Rhode Island: Aug. 16

Open Call Auditions: Aug. 17

Alabama, Arkansas and Kansas: Aug. 18

Idaho, New Mexico and Utah: Aug. 20

Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Texas: Aug. 22

Michigan, Tennessee and Virginia: Aug. 24

Open Call Auditions: Aug. 25

Iowa, Mississippi and Oklahoma: Aug. 26

Illinois, Indiana and Minnesota: Aug. 28

Connecticut, New Jersey and New York: Aug. 30

Colorado, Montana, Nevada and Wyoming: Sep. 1

Maine, South Carolina and West Virginia: Sep. 3

Alaska, California and Hawai'i: Sep. 5

Kentucky, New Hampshire and Pennsylvania: Sep. 7

Massachusetts, North Carolina and Vermont: Sep. 9

American Idol will premiere its fourth ABC season next year. It moved to ABC in 2018 after 15 seasons on Fox (2002-2016).