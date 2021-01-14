Ohioans Will Soon Be Able To Search For Vaccine Locations Online

At 8 a.m. Friday morning, all Ohioans can go to Coronavirus.Ohio.gov and search by county or zip code to find a location that is offering the vaccine for COVID-19, Gov. Mike DeWine announced during a Thursday briefing.

"It will be up to those locations that will have the vaccine to do their own scheduling," DeWine said, quickly adding that he is aware each location will not have enough supply to meet demand.

"It is a work in progress," he said.

Starting next week, those age 80 and older are able to sign up to get the vaccine. But DeWine said the actual shot in the arm may not come for some time. "We don't have enough (vaccines)," he said. "We hope it will increase as we move forward. But like all states, we have to deal with the scarcity."

Ohio currently has two streams for the vaccine: Pfizer and Moderna. A third one from Johnson & Johnson is one the way, but DeWine said he did not know when it would come because it had not been approved.

To date, more than 361,000 shots have been given in Ohio.

Next Age Groups In Line

After the vaccine opens up to those age 80 and older, the governor said he hopes to move down by five years each week. To that end, the governor said he anticipates on Jan. 25, those age 75 and older can sign up to get the vaccine; on Feb. 1, those age 70 and older; and so on. He emphasized that this will not mean that each age group will have been fully vaccinated.

DeWine also said the vaccine would be made available to those with severe congenital, developmental or early onset medical disorders on Jan. 25. He expects a more comprehensive definition and discussion on that group next week.

"There will not be enough next week for everyone," he reiterated. "We've prioritized individuals who are most likely to have a bad outcome."