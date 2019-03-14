Related Program: 
The Blues With Lee Hay

Oldies But Goodies From Lonnie Mack & More on The Blues

By 5 hours ago

This week on The Blues, Saturday night, March 16th at 11pm, we're going to dig into the catalogs of several blues musicians beginning in the first set with Galactic, Derek Trucks, Susan Tedeschi, and their Tedeschi Trucks Band.  The second set begins with guitar legend Lonnie Mack, Tab Benoit, Delbert McClinton, and Sugar Ray & The Bluetones.  Ending this blues show in the third set is guitarist Tommy Emmanuel, Marc Broussard, and Keith Little.

Many of these musicians are coming to Cincinnati to perform.  Tommy Emmanuel & Jorma Kaukonen at the Taft Theatre 9/27.  Marc Broussard w/Jonny Lang & JJ Grey at the PNC Pavilion 8/8.  Galactic's coming to Riverbend 6/1 w/George Clinton's One Nation Under a Groove tour.  And, the Tedeschi Trucks Band's playing PNC Pavilion 7/19.

Tags: 
Lonnie Mack
Tedeschi Trucks Band
Tommy Emmanuel
Galactic
Keith Little

Related Content

Shake It Records - 20 Years And Counting!

By Feb 25, 2019
Elaine Diehl

The brothers Blase, Jim and Darren, dropped by WVXU's studio last week and talked with Elaine Diehl about their eclectic, nationally-recognized Northside record store that's celebrating its 20th anniversary the month of March.

During the interview, they talk about how the store was started and how different the record store experience is for a customer as compared to clicking on an i-phone or computer to buy music.  They mention that coming into the store opens up new possibilities for purchases folks might not have been aware of on a phone or computer which may narrow their searches.

Derek Trucks & The Wheels of Soul Summer Tour

By Jul 10, 2018

I spoke a couple of hours ago by phone with the great guitarist Derek Trucks who's coming into town at the PNC Pavilion on Sunday, July 22nd with the Tedeschi Trucks Band along with the Drive-By Truckers & the Marcus King Band.

We talked about how the recent heat wave has affected the band and their instruments, and how this year's tour differs from last year's with the Wood Brothers and Hot Tuna.

Susan Tedeschi And Derek Trucks, Partners In Music And In Life

By Mar 1, 2019

Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks juggle the chaotic life of raising a family while also fronting the Grammy Award-winning Tedeschi Trucks Band. The band's latest album, Signs, released on Feb. 15, explores that balancing act while also transforming grief and confusion into art.

A Song From Tommy Emmanuel

By Nov 20, 2015

Internationally acclaimed guitarist Tommy Emmanuel will present his first Christmas concert in Cincinnati on Wednesday, December 9 at McAuley Performing Arts Center.