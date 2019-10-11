Olivia Remes: What Are Simple Strategies To Cope with Anxiety Disorder?

Part 4 of the TED Radio Hour episode Erasing The Stigma.

About Olivia Remes' TED Talk

Researcher Olivia Remes says different levels of anxiety exist for everyone, but there are things we can do to help mitigate it. She explains simple anxiety coping strategies to practice daily.

About Olivia Remes

Olivia Remes is post doctoral researcher at the University of Cambridge, where she focuses on anxiety and depression.

She is currently conducting research on anxiety disorders and is using the European Prospective Investigation of Cancer (EPIC) study, one of the largest European cohort studies that observes chronic diseases, mental health, and how people live their lives.

Her research has been featured by the BBC, Forbes magazine, and USA Today, and she has appeared on several radio shows and podcasts talking about anxiety and the impact that it can have on people's lives. Remes is also the creator and host of The Cambridge Talk Show, a weekly radio show focusing on mental health and lifestyle matters.

