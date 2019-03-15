Paducah Chef Sara Bradley Runner-up On 'Top Chef' Season 16

By 5 hours ago
  • Courtesy of Glenn Hall Photography / glennhallphotography.com
Originally published on March 14, 2019 11:39 pm

A chef from Paducah is the runner-up in Bravo’s 'Top Chef' season 16. Sara Bradley is the owner and chef at farm-to-table restaurant freight house in Paducah. 

The 16th season was set in Kentucky and Bradley was the only contestant from the commonwealth. 

Judges selected Kelsey Barnard Clark of Alabama as the winner in Thursday night’s season finale, set in Macau.

In previous interviews with WKMS, Bradley has said competing on Top Chef has been “life-changing.” She said she never expected to end up in the national spotlight when she moved back home to Paducah to open up her restaurant. She said there was added pressure to make her home state proud.

Copyright 2019 WKMS. To see more, visit WKMS.

Tags: 
Top Chef
Kentucky
food
Sara Bradley

