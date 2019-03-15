Related Program: 
Ask Me Another

Palindrome Thunderdome

By editor 14 minutes ago
  • Contestants face off in the final round on <em>Ask Me Another</em> at the Bell House in Brooklyn, New York.
    Contestants face off in the final round on Ask Me Another at the Bell House in Brooklyn, New York.
    Mike Katzif / NPR

A trivia game that will make you say "ah, ha"! In this tricky final round, every answer is a two-word palindrome.

Head on Aparna Nancherla: Introvert Goes 'Corporate'

Copyright 2019 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.