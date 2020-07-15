The Pandemic Changed The Office: Is Remote Work Here To Stay?

As states reopen more of the economy, one thing hasn't changed for a portion of the population: working remotely.

Many Americans are still working from home and the trend could continue for the foreseeable future. Now the future workplace could look drastically different as many bosses see the advantages of more flexible work schedules. So, does work-from-home increase productivity and cut costs for employers and what are the drawbacks?

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss how the pandemic is changing the office is intrustIT Cyber Security Consultant Dave Hatter.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: