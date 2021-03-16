The Pandemic Is Impacting Lung Cancer Screening And Diagnosis

As many avoided the hospital the past year, preventative screenings and patient outcomes have suffered. Now a study by researchers at the University of Cincinnati Cancer Center shows that scans for lung cancer decreased during the COVID-19 period they analyzed, and suspicious places in the lungs that could be cancerous increased after the center reopened.

"COVID-19 caused a significant disruption in lung cancer screening, leading to a decrease in new patients screened and an increased proportion of suspicious nodules once screening resumed," says Robert Van Haren, MD, assistant professor of surgery at UC, a UC Health thoracic surgeon and corresponding author on the study.

Dr. Robert Van Haren joins Cincinnati Edition to discuss the study and how it could be used to deal with operations as the pandemic continues.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

