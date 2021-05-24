Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

The Pandemic Sparked a Bicycle Boom — But Good Luck Buying One

By 7 hours ago
  • MoBo's Nate Kemphues speaks with a bike shopper at the nonprofit's annual bike sale.
    Nick Swartsell / WVXU

Of the many unforeseen impacts of the global pandemic on daily life, the increased popularity of cycling is probably one of the more surprising and positive. 

Mirroring national trends, Greater Cincinnati has seen more people taking to two wheels over the past year. That's been great for the cycling community, but has also put a severe crunch on supplies of new bicycles as demand outpaces the capacity to build them. But despite shortages, there are still places to get used bicycles and parts. 

Joining Cincinnati Edition to talk about the boom in bicycling are Reser Bicycle Outfitters owner Jason Reser and MoBo Bicycle Coop's Nate Kemphues. 

