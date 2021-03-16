The Pandemic As Told In Letters

A new book brought two friends closer together. Inspired by letters written during the pandemic, racial justice marches and the election, its an epistle for our times. Authors Byron McCauley and Jennifer Mooney reflect on how their own lives align with a world in the midst of crisis.

Byron McCauley and Jennifer Mooney join Cincinnati Edition to discuss their book Hope, Interrupted: America Lost and Found in Letters.

