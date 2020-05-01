Parole Board Recommends Life Without Parole Instead Of Death For Gregory Lott

The state parole board is recommending Gov. Mike DeWine commute an East Cleveland killer’s death sentence to life in prison without parole.

The board voted 6-2 for mercy for 58 year old Gregory Lott, who killed John McGrath by setting him on fire after breaking into McGrath’s house in July 1986. McGrath died 10 days later.

McGrath's grandson offered a statement to the board saying his family opposes the death penalty, which was cited by several parole board members who voted for clemency.

One parole board member felt it had been demonstrated that Lott is intellectually disabled, but the two who voted against clemency felt the opposite, and cited that as a reason why they voted the way they did.

Lott’s execution had been set for March, but DeWine delayed it till May of next year. And he has the final decision on clemency.

No executions have proceeded since DeWine took office last year – he’s said the state has had trouble finding drugs to carry out lethal injections.

