In-Person Catholic Mass To Resume Locally Later This Month

By 44 minutes ago
  • Mark Heyne / WVXU News

As businesses start to reopen, the Catholic Archdiocese of Cincinnati has released guidelines for the resumption of public masses. In a letter, Archbishop Dennis Schnurr says masses will resume May 25.

Schnurr says it won't be a return to normal, because there will be masks and social distancing. He says those who worry about public gatherings will still receive a dispensation and should not feel obligated to attend Sunday mass in person.

"Those who are elderly or vulnerable should continue to stay at home, mindful of the dispensation from the Sunday obligation. Parishes are asked to try to find ways to safely bring Holy Communion to shut-ins. People who are fearful that they may be putting their health, or the health of their family, at risk should likewise continue to remain at home," he says.

The letter says priests, parish staff, and volunteers will be setting up each particular church to observe public health guidelines, and asks that people be respectful.

"These past weeks and months have been very difficult, but I am grateful to our priests, deacons, and lay leaders who continued to show genuine pastoral care for our people by staying in contact with parishioners in very creative ways," Schnurr says. "Many parishes live streamed mass, connected with parishioners through phone calls, opened their churches for private devotions, offered spiritual reflections in online videos, etc.  I am deeply, deeply grateful to all who have taken these initiatives."

Parishes have been asked to hold a mass every day of the week, to help with distancing. He says the decision comes after consultation with the Bishops of Ohio.

Tags: 
Archdiocese of Cincinnati
COVID-19
coronavirus
newsletter

Related Content

Bishop Binzer Resigns From Archdiocese Of Cincinnati

By May 7, 2020
bishop binzer
Courtesy of Archdiocese of Cincinnati

Updated: 4:33 p.m.

Pope Francis accepted the resignation Thursday of the auxiliary bishop of the Cincinnati Archdiocese. Bishop Joseph Binzer offered his resignation last month after he failed to bring past concerns about Father Geoffrey Drew's conduct to Archbishop Dennis Schnurr.

Retired Archbishop Pilarczyk Dies At Age 85

By Mar 22, 2020
daniel pilarczyk
Al Behrman / AP

The retired Archbishop of the Cincinnati Archdiocese, Daniel E. Pilarczyk, who retired in 2009 as the longest tenured archbishop in the country, died Sunday morning at the age of 85.

Archdiocese Of Cincinnati Revamps Personnel Investigation Protocol

By Aug 5, 2019
Pixabay

The Archdiocese of Cincinnati is changing its protocol for investigating employees. The change comes as the organization apologizes for not requiring more oversight over Father Geoff Drew while he was being investigated for alleged inappropriate behavior toward teenage boys. 