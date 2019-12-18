Pictures: A First Look At FC Cincinnati Stadium Under Construction

By 44 minutes ago
  • FC Cincinnati President Jeff Berding offers a construction update on the West End soccer stadium.
    View Slideshow 1 of 4
    FC Cincinnati President Jeff Berding offers a construction update on the West End soccer stadium.
    Tana Weingartner / WVXU
  • Team President Jeff Berding says stadium construction remains on track to open for the 2021 season.
    View Slideshow 2 of 4
    Team President Jeff Berding says stadium construction remains on track to open for the 2021 season.
    Tana Weingartner / WVXU
  • A year after breaking ground on the new FC Cincinnati stadium in the West End, the steel framework for the lower seating bowls is going up.
    View Slideshow 3 of 4
    A year after breaking ground on the new FC Cincinnati stadium in the West End, the steel framework for the lower seating bowls is going up.
    Tana Weingartner / WVXU
  • Sample seats in the Turner Construction trailer.
    View Slideshow 4 of 4
    Sample seats in the Turner Construction trailer.
    Tana Weingartner / WVXU

FC Cincinnati's West End stadium is rising out of the ground with steel framework going up to support the east and west side stands.

President Jeff Berding says construction is on budget and on time for the planned start of the 2021 season. He led a hard hat site tour Wednesday, a year after the team broke ground in 2018.

"It seems like not a whole lot has happened over the past year because we spent a good part of the last 12 months digging holes and pushing dirt," Berding says. "We're very excited today on the one year anniversary to see steel starting to go vertical."

Construction crews work on the steel framework for the east side stands.
Credit Tana Weingartner / WVXU

The steel framing now visible on the site are the supports for the lower seating bowl, Berding explains. The team locker rooms will be under the west side stands with access up to field level by ramps.

"We expect the steel work will be done by mid-summer in 2020," he says, while also making a point of previously announced workforce inclusion numbers. "We are trending above the line for those inclusion targets. We're in a really good place and a lot of those sub-contracts are about to be awarded (and) we think we're in a good place to continue to exceed our inclusion goals."

The home team locker rooms and a medical facility will be housed under a portion of the west side stands.
Credit Tana Weingartner / WVXU

Berding says several West End residents are working on the project as part of the CityLink First Source hiring partnership. He encourages neighborhood residents to "get in touch with us" if they're interested in stadium construction jobs.

Click on the picture at the top of the post to see additional pictures.

Tags: 
FC Cincinnati
Instagram
newsletter

Related Content

New FC Cincinnati Managing Owner Meg Whitman Says Decision 'Feels Right'

By Dec 9, 2019
Tana Weingartner / WVXU

Billionaire Meg Whitman is excited about her new role as managing owner of FC Cincinnati. The CEO of video platform Quibi, who purchased a 20% share in the team last month, met with media in Cincinnati Monday.

FC Cincinnati Unveils Stadium Design, Saying It Will 'Reclaim Vigor and Glory' In The West End

By Jul 16, 2019
fc cincinnati stadium 2019
Courtesty of FC Cincinnati

FC Cincinnati owners are unveiling the design of the team's new soccer 12.4-acre stadium.

Music Hall Backers Reiterate Need For More Soundproofing Against FC Cincinnati Noise

By Sep 11, 2019
Alberto Jones

The group tasked with renovating Music Hall says additional soundproofing measures will be needed to ensure noise from the future FC Cincinnati stadium won't affect performances.