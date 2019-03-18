Pilot Program Makes Cincinnati Health Centers 'Safe Places' For Addicts

By 2 minutes ago
  • The Northside Health Center is one of several city facilities that are part of the "Safe Places Cincy" project.
    The Northside Health Center is one of several city facilities that are part of the "Safe Places Cincy" project.
    Bill Rinehart / WVXU

In the wake of the opioid crisis, a pilot program in Cincinnati is designed to fill another gap in addiction treatment. In the Safe Places Cincy project, anyone seeking help for addiction can ask for help at a city health center and get a ride to one of three treatment programs.

Council Member Amy Murray says there is space at treatment facilities, and the pilot project is a way to connect people to them.

"If you're suffering from addiction and you're on the street in Downtown Cincinnati and you say 'today's the day. I want to go off of it today,' what do you do? Where do you go? There are some resources but we wanted to give another point of entry." Murray says the program could be expanded to include other organizations, but during the pilot project, it's just the city's health centers.

Director of Community Health Jennifer Mooney says the staff has been trained on the special needs of someone who's addicted. "We are compassionate, and we understand that people are very vulnerable. It takes a lot for someone to walk in and actually ask for help. There are a lot of different situations going on in that individual's life so we have to be compassionate. That's the first step."

Mooney says it's for anyone with substance addiction, not just for people addicted to opioids.

Health Commissioner Melba Moore says it's a way to build on existing assistance. "We're about increasing access for substance abuse disorder and getting people the treatment they deserve."

Interact for Health put up the money to pay for transportation from health centers to treatment facilities.

Tags: 
opioid epidemic
addiction
Interact for Health
Cincinnati Health Department
Opioids

Related Content

McConnell, Drug Czar Want To Take Kentucky's Addiction Recovery Efforts Nationwide

By 29 minutes ago
mitch mcconnell
Tana Weingartner / WVXU

Sen. Mitch McConnell made a swing through his home state Monday to talk about successes Kentucky is seeing in dealing with opioid addiction and treatment. The Senate majority leader, McConnell says the federal government is making money available and local groups are reaping the benefits.

Heroin Coalition Launching Pre-Arrest Diversion Program

By Mar 5, 2019
stop drugs
pixabay.com, available for use

The Hamilton County Heroin Coalition is launching a pre-arrest diversion program aimed at getting people into treatment rather than going to jail.

Heroin Coalition 'Optimistically Cautious' About The Future

By Feb 27, 2019
heroin
Tana Weingartner / WVXU

The Hamilton County Heroin Coalition is out with its State Of the Heroin Crisis. The report highlights the group's efforts to combat the opioid epidemic.

In This Ohio Courthouse, Addiction Treatment Is Just Down The Hall

By editor Feb 11, 2019

The Columbus, Ohio, area has been hit hard by the opioid epidemic. And local judges say their courtrooms are jammed with misdemeanor cases that are tied to addiction. Eager for solutions, they're turning to a  treatment clinic in an unlikely location.