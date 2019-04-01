Plan To Build A Cluster Of Homes Worries Mt. Lookout, Linwood Neighbors

A developer could build dozens of new homes on one 4.6-acre site on Linwood Avenue. That has neighbors worried about the impact on the hillside. Redstone MTC, LLC has submitted a draft application to the Cincinnati planning department to tear down six homes and replace them with cluster housing. According to the application, 18 attached homes and 12 detached homes could be built.

Neighbors in Linwood and Mount Lookout are concerned about erosion, possible landslides along the hillside and increased traffic that the additional homes will bring to the area. They have launched a website – lookingout4mtlookout.org – to rally neighbors to fight the development, saying the subdivision will destroy one of the last remaining forested areas in Mount Lookout.

At two recent neighborhood council meetings Redstone representative Paul Schirmer gave a presentation, though neighbors say few details of the proposed development were revealed. Redstone officials say they will take neighborhood concerns into consideration before finalizing plans.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss the development is Mt. Lookout residents Pete Riddle; and Annie Bolf; Mt. Lookout Community Council President Dan Prevost, and American Planning Association Research Program and QA Manager David Morley.

