Pleas For 'Grace,' $50M For Affordable Housing And More Top Stories This Week

On Cincinnati Edition's weekly news review:

A Cincinnati board of education member is asking for grace and apologizing after a video surfaced of her criticizing parents of a local school. Melanie Bates was heard using an expletive in calling the Walnut Hills High School parents "whiners." WVXU reporter Cory Sharber joins us for that story.

At Cincinnati City Hall, advocates for affordable housing are pushing for $50 million to be spent each year to make access to housing easier for residents, but critics argue that would blow a hole in the city's budget. And the race for mayor has shrunk since just last week when multiple candidates failed to produce enough valid signatures in support of their candidacies. Enquirer reporter Sharon Coolidge and WVXU reporter Becca Costello explain.

An autistic man is suing Cincinnati Police over excessive force allegations after he was Tased, and body camera footage shows he ignored numerous commands. Enquirer reporter Kevin Grasha is on the show to talk about the case.

The Enquirer has produced a guide on getting vaccinated for COVID-19, and reporter Anne Saker will also explain why such a shot should be scheduled around a mammogram.

And veteran Cincinnati broadcaster Pat Barry dies from COVID-19, as another longtime face on local TV, Michael Flannery, finds himself on a ventilator because of the virus. WVXU Media Beat writer John Kiesewetter talks about their stories.

Donald Trump is no longer the president but his firm grip on the Republican Party remains, and he wants it known. Senator Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) was on the receiving end of a stunningly scathing statement issued by the former president following McConnell's condemnation of Trump on the Senate floor.

The recent winter storm blanketed the Cincinnati region in a layer of thick snow and ice, creating dangerous conditions on our roadways and keeping many of us home (which, perhaps, we've grown used to over the past year). It may have also provoked a certain longing for spring.

Cincinnati prides itself on its historic architecture. While some local landmarks vital to the region's Black history and communities are seeing preservation, many others sit empty, their fates uncertain. And more still have recently been leveled. 