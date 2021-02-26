Pleas For 'Grace,' $50M For Affordable Housing And More Top Stories This Week

On Cincinnati Edition's weekly news review:

A Cincinnati board of education member is asking for grace and apologizing after a video surfaced of her criticizing parents of a local school. Melanie Bates was heard using an expletive in calling the Walnut Hills High School parents "whiners." WVXU reporter Cory Sharber joins us for that story.

At Cincinnati City Hall, advocates for affordable housing are pushing for $50 million to be spent each year to make access to housing easier for residents, but critics argue that would blow a hole in the city's budget. And the race for mayor has shrunk since just last week when multiple candidates failed to produce enough valid signatures in support of their candidacies. Enquirer reporter Sharon Coolidge and WVXU reporter Becca Costello explain.

An autistic man is suing Cincinnati Police over excessive force allegations after he was Tased, and body camera footage shows he ignored numerous commands. Enquirer reporter Kevin Grasha is on the show to talk about the case.

The Enquirer has produced a guide on getting vaccinated for COVID-19, and reporter Anne Saker will also explain why such a shot should be scheduled around a mammogram.

And veteran Cincinnati broadcaster Pat Barry dies from COVID-19, as another longtime face on local TV, Michael Flannery, finds himself on a ventilator because of the virus. WVXU Media Beat writer John Kiesewetter talks about their stories.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

