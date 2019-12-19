Political Junkie: As Impeachment Vote Arrives, Democrats Take Debate Stage

The U.S. House of Representatives began debate Wednesday morning on the articles of impeachment against President Donald J. Trump. Leading up to the historic vote, Democrats and Republicans took to sharing clips from the 1998 impeachment of President Bill Clinton as an attempt to show hypocrisy.

In the Clinton impeachment, Republicans called for adherence to the rule of law while Democrats were critical of the process.

Now, more than 20 years later, the roles are reversed.

So, what gives? Is it hypocrisy? Partisanship? Are the circumstances of each president's impeachment significantly different enough for a nuanced conversation about it?

Meanwhile, in the shadow of the impeachment of the president, the Democrats who hope to replace Trump after next November's election will take the stage in a debate Thursday night.

As the field dwindles and the polls tighten, who has the most to gain and who has the most to lose?

We have a full hour of national political discussion with the Political Junkie Ken Rudin, Miami University Assistant Professor of American Politics Rachel Blum, and WVXU Senior Political Analyst Howard Wilkinson.

