Politics Chat: Ohio Will Be A Competitive State This Presidential Election

By 1 hour ago
  • joe biden donald trump
    Alex Brandon, Patrick Semansky / AP

When this year began, few people in politics believed Ohio would be in play this presidential election, mainly because Donald Trump won the Buckeye State in 2016 with a comfortable eight percentage point cushion.

But times have certainly changed since then, says WVXU Senior Political Analyst Howard Wilkinson. He told News Director Maryanne Zeleznik the pandemic and the rising death toll of COVID-19, along with the collapse of a previously strong economy, have turned Ohio into a competitive state.

Tags: 
Donald Trump
Joe Biden
2020 presidential election
Ohio
Howard Wilkinson
Politics

