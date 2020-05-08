Politics Chat: What To Expect When Ohio's Primary Election Results Become Official

    A voter drops off a ballot during Ohio's recent all-absentee primary election.
    Tony Dejak / AP

Senior Political Analyst Howard Wilkinson talks with WVXU's Jay Hanselman about the process to certify the March primary elections results that begins this weekend at the Hamilton County Board of Elections.

Kate Schroder Romps To Easy Win In Ohio 1st Congressional District Primary

By Apr 28, 2020
kate schroder
Gary Landers / AP

Kate Schroder of Clifton easily defeated Nikki Foster of Warren County in Ohio's 1st Congressional District, setting up a general election race against Republican incumbent Steve Chabot, who has held the seat for the better part of a  quarter century.

What Happened During Tuesday's Ohio Primary?

By Apr 29, 2020
hamilton county board of elections
Bill Rinehart / WVXU

Cincinnati Edition speaks with WVXU’s Senior Political Analyst Howard Wilkinson about Tuesday’s vote-by-mail primary.

Fanon Rucker Set To Take On Joe Deters For Hamilton County Prosecutor In November

By & Apr 29, 2020
Tana Weingartner / WVXU

With nearly 69% of the vote, Democratic candidate Fanon Rucker defeated his Democratic challenger Tuesday, setting up a high-profile fight against Hamilton County's Republican Prosecutor Joseph T. Deters in November.

It is a battle for one of the last corners of county government still in the control of the GOP in an increasingly Democratic county.