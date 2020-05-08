Politics Chat: What To Expect When Ohio's Primary Election Results Become Official

Senior Political Analyst Howard Wilkinson talks with WVXU's Jay Hanselman about the process to certify the March primary elections results that begins this weekend at the Hamilton County Board of Elections.
Kate Schroder of Clifton easily defeated Nikki Foster of Warren County in Ohio's 1st Congressional District, setting up a general election race against Republican incumbent Steve Chabot, who has held the seat for the better part of a quarter century.
With nearly 69% of the vote, Democratic candidate Fanon Rucker defeated his Democratic challenger Tuesday, setting up a high-profile fight against Hamilton County's Republican Prosecutor Joseph T. Deters in November.
It is a battle for one of the last corners of county government still in the control of the GOP in an increasingly Democratic county.