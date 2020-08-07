Politics Chat: Will We Know Results On Election Night?

    President-elect Donald Trump, with Vice President Mike Pence in the background, speaks to a crowd of supporters in New York a day after defeating Hillary Clinton on Nov. 9, 2016.
    Evan Vucci / AP

Election officials in Ohio and elsewhere are expecting an enormous turnout for this November's presidential election.

But will the record number of mail-in ballots and problems with mail delivery at the U.S. Postal Service mean Ohioans won't know the results of the election on Election Night? Could the counting go on here and elsewhere for days, even weeks?

WVXU Senior Political Analyst Howard Wilkinson talked with News Director Maryanne Zeleznik about the possibility of a delayed election result.

