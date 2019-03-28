Portman, Brown Call For Release of Full Mueller Report

By 1 hour ago
  • Both of Ohio's senators, Republican Rob Portman and Democrat Sherrod Brown, are calling for the Mueller report to be released to the public.
    Both of Ohio's senators, Republican Rob Portman and Democrat Sherrod Brown, are calling for the Mueller report to be released to the public.
    STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Originally published on March 27, 2019 4:28 pm

Both Ohio senators say they want the Mueller report to be made available to the public.

The report details Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s two-year investigation into Russia’s influence on the 2016 presidential election. It was given to the Justice Department Friday, but Attorney General William Barr has released only a four page summary.

Both Republican Rob Portman and Democrat Sherrod Brown are calling for Barr to release the full report.

“Now’s the time for us to put everything out there," Portman said. "Let’s let people see it and I know, again, some of it’s going to be classified and so on, but what you can put out, let’s put out.”

“We know that Attorney General Barr is in a position where he saw what happened to the last Attorney General who crossed the President only a little bit," he Brown said. "But Barr’s not going to release the whole report…somebody should release the whole report.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has blocked a resolution to release the report saying Barr is currently working with Mueller to see what parts can be shown to the public.

Copyright 2019 WKSU. To see more, visit WKSU.

Tags: 
Rob Portman
Sherrod Brown
Robert Mueller
Donald Trump
newsletter

Related Content

READ: The Justice Department's Summary Of The Mueller Report

By Mar 24, 2019

Leaders of the Justice Department have sent a summary of Robert Mueller's main findings to key members of Congress. The special counsel's office completed its investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election on Friday.

Mueller Report Doesn't Find Russian Collusion, But Can't 'Exonerate' On Obstruction

By Mar 24, 2019

Updated at 6:56 p.m. ET

Special counsel Robert Mueller did not find evidence that President Trump's campaign conspired with Russia to influence the 2016 election, according to a summary of findings submitted to Congress by Attorney General William Barr.

"The Special Counsel's investigation did not find that the Trump campaign or anyone associated with it conspired or coordinated with Russia in its efforts to influence the 2016 U.S. presidential election," Barr wrote in a letter to leaders of the House and Senate judiciary committees on Sunday afternoon.

Mueller, McCain And More Things Roiling Trump This Week

By Mar 21, 2019
donald trump
Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP

The release of new court documents in special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe show just how extensive the investigation has been.