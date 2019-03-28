Portman, Brown Call For Release of Full Mueller Report

Both Ohio senators say they want the Mueller report to be made available to the public.

The report details Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s two-year investigation into Russia’s influence on the 2016 presidential election. It was given to the Justice Department Friday, but Attorney General William Barr has released only a four page summary.

Both Republican Rob Portman and Democrat Sherrod Brown are calling for Barr to release the full report.

Sen. Portman on the Mueller report being made publicly available.

“Now’s the time for us to put everything out there," Portman said. "Let’s let people see it and I know, again, some of it’s going to be classified and so on, but what you can put out, let’s put out.”

Sen. Sherrod Brown on the Mueller report, and why he doesn't think Attorney General Barr will be the one to release it.

“We know that Attorney General Barr is in a position where he saw what happened to the last Attorney General who crossed the President only a little bit," he Brown said. "But Barr’s not going to release the whole report…somebody should release the whole report.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has blocked a resolution to release the report saying Barr is currently working with Mueller to see what parts can be shown to the public.

