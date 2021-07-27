Portman Says House Investigation Won't Be Viewed As Legitimate By Many Republicans

By 3 hours ago
  • Pro-Trump supporters storm U.S. Capitol, Jan 6, 2021
    Pro-Trump supporters storm U.S. Capitol, Jan 6, 2021
    PBS Newshour

Republican U.S. Senator Rob Portman says he’s concerned about the U.S. House committee that is looking into the January 6th attack on the nation’s Capitol building. 

Portman says Democratic Speaker Nancy Pelosi should not have refused to seat two members recommended by House Republicans – including Ohio’s Jim Jordan, a strong supporter of former President Trump.

“That’s not the way to have a bipartisan effort that is viewed as legitimate by both sides and that’s what we need right now," Portman says.

Two Republicans who have spoken out against Trump are on the committee. Portman sat on a Senate panel on security at the Capitol but its scope was not as wide as the House committee’s investigation.

Copyright 2021 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Tags: 
Rob Portman
U.S. Capitol
newsletter

Related Content

In Ohio, Videos Are Public Records But Police Refuse To Release Anyway

By Matthew Richmond 4 hours ago

Over the past few years, police departments across the country have grappled with what to do when a video in their possession captures the use of deadly force by a police officer.

After 12-year-old Tamir Rice was killed by a Cleveland police officer in 2014, the city of Cleveland initially withheld footage from a public surveillance camera on the city-owned Cudell Recreation Center.

Democratic State Legislator Brigid Kelly Will Run For Hamilton County Auditor

By 7 hours ago
brigid kelly
Brigid Kelly / Twitter

Brigid Kelly, the Norwood Democrat in her third term in the Ohio House, made it official Tuesday – she will run next year for the Hamilton County Auditor's office, held for the past 32 years by Delhi Township's Dusty Rhodes.

Ohio Department of Transportation Reminds Drivers to Be Safe as Number of Traffic Fatalities Climb

By Rachel Gross 4 hours ago

With the coronavirus pandemic keeping traffic volume down by about 15 percent, 2020 was still the deadliest year on Ohio roadways in the past decade.

The Ohio Department of Transportation continues to remind drivers to be safe as the number of fatalities on the roads increases.

As of mid-July, traffic deaths in Ohio were up about 16 percent compared with the same point in 2020, according to ODOT spokesman Matt Bruning.

Bruning says this number is concerning to the department, and he hopes that they can reverse the trend for the second half of 2021.