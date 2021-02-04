Post-Pandemic, What Does The Future Hold For Shopping Malls?

Florence Mall is seeking to set the record straight. It recently confirmed that the store is still open after rumors of closure began circulating on social media. The mall lost its Sears, an anchor store, back in 2018.

Eastgate Mall's owner CBL Properties has declared voluntary bankruptcy. The move came in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, which has impacted mall foot traffic nationwide.

Meanwhile Tri-County Mall is losing an anchor. Macy's is set to close its location there in April of 2021.

With the pandemic causing a massive disruption to our economy, what does the future hold for local malls and the industry nationwide? Joining Cincinnati Edition with an outlook are Coresight Research Director of Luxury Marie Driscoll; and WCPO Business Reporter Dan Monk.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F.

