Predictions

Originally published on May 22, 2021 2:51 pm
PETER SAGAL, HOST:
Now, panel, when we finally identify the UFOs, what will they be? Tom Bodett.
TOM BODETT: God with a laser pointer messing with us.
(APPLAUSE)
SAGAL: Maeve Higgins.
MAEVE HIGGINS: They're skateboards full of glowing plankton.
(APPLAUSE)
SAGAL: And Negin Farsad.
NEGIN FARSAD: It's - they're pizza boxes that have become self-aware.
(APPLAUSE)
HIGGINS: Cute.
BILL KURTIS, BYLINE: Well, if the UFOs turned out to be any of those things, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.
SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Maeve Higgins...
(APPLAUSE)
SAGAL: ...Negin Farsad and Tom Bodett. And thanks to all of you for listening. I am Peter Sagal. We'll see you next week. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.