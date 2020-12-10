Protective Life Moving Regional Office To Covington, Could Create 100 Jobs

Covington could see 100 jobs created after Protective Life sets up shop in the RiverCenter.

The life insurance company is relocating its regional office from Cincinnati to Covington. Lee Crume, president and CEO of the Northern Kentucky economic development group Tri-Ed, said there could be more jobs coming to the area than projected.

"I think there will be 200 to 300 jobs out of that facility within not too many years," Crume said.

The company will invest $17.1 million to lease and retrofit four floors in Covington's RiverCenter. Crume said the RiverCenter played a huge role in the company setting up shop there.

"Where RiverCenter sits and the ability to just walk out of the office, grab a cup of coffee, the ability to walk across the street and use the Convention Center, all of which made that a really appealing location for them," Crume said.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said the relocation could provide the company a path for long-term expansion and success.