Protesters And Lawyers Want Curfew Charges Dropped

Lawyers for some of the 500 people arrested during the protests in Cincinnati in late May and early June want charges dropped. On Tuesday, The Cincinnati Mass Defense Coalition handed over a motion to the city solicitor's office demanding the curfew charges filed against the protesters be dismissed. The motion claims the curfew ordered by Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley was unconstitutional.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss the arrests and the motion to dismiss charges are Friedman & Gilbert Partner Jacqueline Greene; and Hamilton County Public Defender’s Office Training Director Sami Silverstein.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: