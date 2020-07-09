Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

Protesters And Lawyers Want Curfew Charges Dropped

By 3 hours ago
  • george floyd protests cincinnati
    Demonstrators prepare to march during a Black Lives Matter rally and march calling for racial justice following the murders of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, Saturday, June 28, 2020, in Cincinnati.
    Jason Whitman / WVXU

Lawyers for some of the 500 people arrested during the protests in Cincinnati in late May and early June want charges dropped. On Tuesday, The Cincinnati Mass Defense Coalition handed over a motion to the city solicitor's office demanding the curfew charges filed against the protesters be dismissed. The motion claims the curfew ordered by Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley was unconstitutional.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss the arrests and the motion to dismiss charges are Friedman & Gilbert Partner Jacqueline Greene; and Hamilton County Public Defender’s Office Training Director Sami Silverstein.

cincinnati mass defense coalition
Cincinnati Edition
protests

