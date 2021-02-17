Related Program: 
Queens Of Queen City: Cincinnati Stories Of African American Women

  • View from the Queens of the Heartland exhibit.
    Courtesy Hadley Drodge

After a summer that saw historic protests for racial justice and, at the same time, the 100th anniversary of women's suffrage, the Harriet Beecher Stowe House is celebrating Black history all year long with a series of events.

On Feb. 21, explore the Black women who broke barriers in Ohio and laid a foundation for future generations. Hadley Drodge, the assistant curator of the National Afro-American Museum and Cultural Center in Wilberforce, Ohio, presents the stories of these women from 1830 to today.

The lecture "Queens of Queen City: Cincinnati Stories of African American Women" is in partnership with the National Afro-American Museum and Cultural Center where Drodge has curated the exhibit Queens of the Heartland.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss the lecture are National Afro-American Museum and Cultural Center Assistant Curator Hadley Drodge; and Harriet Beecher Stowe House Executive Director Christina Hartlieb.

