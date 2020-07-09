Re-examining The Collaborative Agreement

Cincinnati's Collaborative Agreement is 18 years old. The historic policing agreement was negotiated after Cincinnati Police Officer Stephen Roach shot and killed Timothy Thomas in 2001. Now, as the nation faces unprecedented protests over police brutality and the killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and other Black men and women, will the Collaborative Agreement play a new role, and how will it be framed against new calls to defund the police?

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss the Collaborative Agreement are Cincinnati Black United Front Founder Iris Roley; and Gerhardstein & Branch Attorney and Partner Al Gerhardstein.

