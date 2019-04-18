READ: The Full Mueller Report, With Redactions

Attorney General William Barr has released a redacted version of special counsel Robert Mueller's report on Russian interference to Congress and the public.

» Read the nearly 400-page report.


Read a redacted version of special counsel Robert Mueller's final report.
Justice Department

The special counsel spent nearly two years investigating attacks on the 2016 presidential election and whether the Trump campaign coordinated with the Russians behind it.

Mueller also was tasked with looking into "any matters that arose or may arise directly from the investigation."

Democrats have been calling for the Justice Department to immediately release the entire report — without redactions — to lawmakers, but Barr has said that certain information must be removed to protect grand jury material, intelligence sources and methods and ongoing investigations.

Barr has had the report since Mueller submitted it on March 22.

Robert Mueller

