READ: The Justice Department's Summary Of The Mueller Report

  • Special counsel Robert Mueller has concluded his investigation into Russia's attack on the 2016 election and any possible connections to the Trump campaign.
Originally published on March 24, 2019 3:47 pm

Leaders of the Justice Department have sent a summary of Robert Mueller's key findings to key members of Congress. The special counsel's office completed its investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election on Friday.

Attorney General William Barr is required to notify Congress that the investigation is complete but is not obligated to release the full report, as many in both parties have demanded.

Read what Barr describes as Mueller's "principal conclusions" below.

