Record Number of Kentucky Voters Registered As May 21 Primary Nears

A record number of Kentucky residents are registered to vote in the May 21 primary election.

The Kentucky Secretary of State’s office reports that 3,421,796 Kentuckians are registered to vote in the upcoming primary.

That’s 18,891 more registered voters than in the General Election in 2018.

Looking at the breakdown by political party, Democratic voters represent about 49 percent of the electorate, with about 1,684,200 voters.



Republicans are about 42 percent of state voters, with about 1,437,897 voters.

The state has about 299,699d voters who registered as affiliated with another political party, or simply “other.”

Kentuckians have been able to register to vote online for the past two years. That’s brought in more than 72,000 new voters through govoteky.com since the online portal was launched.

The top contests in the May21 primary are the races governor, with four Democratic candidates and four Republican candidates.

