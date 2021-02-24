Reds Radio To Broadcast All 28 Spring Training Games

By 1 hour ago
  • Mr. Redlegs cheers the Reds at their home ball park in Goodyear, AZ, in 2015.
    Mr. Redlegs cheers the Reds at their home ball park in Goodyear, AZ, in 2015.
    John Kiesewetter / WVXU

Play ball! The Cincinnati Reds return to the airwaves Sunday with the spring training opener from Goodyear, AZ, the start of seven months of Reds games on radio.

All 28 spring games will be broadcast on iHeartMedia's WLW-AM or WSAI-AM. There are no internet-only games on Reds.com scheduled this spring, unlike recent years.

Reds flagship WLW-AM will broadcast 19 games, beginning with the Reds-Cleveland game at 3:05 p.m. Sunday. WSAI-AM will air nine games, mostly weekday games. The pregame show begins a half-hour before the first pitch except when pre-empted by the Hot Stove League on Wednesdays (March 3, 17 and 24).

Half of the Reds Cactus League schedule in Arizona will be night games. Those games will start in Cincinnati at 8:05 p.m. or 9:05 p.m., with one game at 10:05 p.m. on Friday March 19 when the Reds play the Giants. Here's a link to the Reds spring schedule.

Play-by-play announcer Tommy Thrall will call the games with Jeff Brantley or others from Arizona ball parks, says Dave "Yiddy" Armbruster, Reds radio producer-director and iHeartMedia's sports operations director.

"Unfortunately, we can only go to the ball park for the game," he says. "We don't have access to the (training) complex or practice fields." 

Last year Thrall and Brantley broadcast Reds regular season away and home games from Great American Ballpark. They did road games by watching TV monitors.

Fox Sports Ohio has not released its Reds spring TV schedule.  

FSO and WKRC-TV will telecast the Reds Opening Day game against the Cardinals at 4:10 p.m. Thursday, April 1, with the club's new TV team, play-by-play announcer John Sadak and Hall of Famer Barry Larkin. FSO is expected to carry all 162 Reds games this year again.

Tags: 
Media Beat
John Kiesewetter
TVKiese
Cincinnati Reds
Tommy Thrall
newsletter

Related Content

Barry Larkin Joins TV Booth In Reds Broadcast Team Shakeup

By Feb 16, 2021
John Kiesewetter

After the Reds suspended Thom Brennaman in August for a homophobic slur during a TV game, Hall of Fame shortstop Barry Larking offered his services to Reds COO Phil Castelinni.

John Sadak Makes Reds TV Debut Tonight

By Feb 17, 2021
John Sadak
Courtesy of Fox Sports Ohio

Play-by-play announcer John Sadak makes his Reds TV debut on Fox Sports Ohio's Access Reds Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

OKI Wanna Know: Who Plays The Organ At GABP?

By Jul 22, 2020
Courtesy John Schutte

Baseball is a very ear-friendly sport. There's the crack of the bat, the sound of a fastball hitting leather and the roar of the crowd. There might not be fans in America's ballparks as this COVID-shortened season starts - which just might make sound all the more important. Bill Rinehart has more about the organist for the Cincinnati Reds in this chapter of OKI Wanna Know.