Reds On TV 4 Times This Week

Reds fans have four opportunities to see the 2021 team in the next seven days, if they have Fox Sports Ohio and the MLB Network.

MLB Network will air the Reds' Tuesday and Wednesday in primetime, before John Sadak makes his FSO debut. FSO will televise at least three Reds' Cactus League games through March 15, according to FSO programming logs.

As I reported last week, all 28 exhibition games can be heard on radio either on WLW-AM or Fox Sports WSAI-AM.

Here's how to watch and listen (Cincinnati time):

Tuesday, March 2, 8 p.m.: Los Angeles Angels at Reds on MLB Network and WLW-AM.

Wednesday, March 3, 8 p.m.: Reds at Los Angeles Dodgers on MLB Network and WLW-AM.

Friday, March 5, 8 p.m.: Arizona Diamondbacks at Reds on FSO and WLW-AM. (FSO replays game at midnight and 6 a.m. Saturday.)

Sunday, March 7, 3 p.m.: San Francisco Giants at Reds on FSO and WSAI-AM. (FSO replays game at 8 p.m. Sunday, and 6 a.m. and noon Monday March 7.)

Wednesday, March 10, 3 p.m.: Reds at Kansas City Royals on FSO and WLW-AM. (FSO replays game at 8 p.m. Wednesday, and 6 a.m. and noon Thursday, March 11.)

There could be more games. FSO will officially announce its spring Reds schedule later this week.

FSO and WKRC-TV will telecast the Reds Opening Day game against the Cardinals at 4:10 p.m. Thursday, April 1 with the club's new TV team, play-by-play announcer Sadak and Hall of Famer Barry Larkin.

FSO is expected to carry all 162 Reds games this year again.