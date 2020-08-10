Reports: Big Ten Considers Canceling Fall Football Season

By Gabe Rosenberg 31 minutes ago
  • Ohio State NCAA college football head coach Ryan Day gestures during football practice in Columbus, Ohio, Wednesday, March 6, 2019.
    Ohio State NCAA college football head coach Ryan Day gestures during football practice in Columbus, Ohio, Wednesday, March 6, 2019.
    Paul Vernon / Associated Press
Originally published on August 10, 2020 2:27 pm

The Ohio State University likely won't be playing football this fall after all.

Even as universities begin inviting students back to campus, the Big Ten Conference is scheduled to officially vote Monday night to cancel the upcoming football season, according to the Detroit Free-Press.

"The Big Ten is expected to cancel the 2020 college football season in a historic move that stems from concerns related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, multiple people with knowledge of the decision told the Free Press," the newspaper reported.

The conference is reportedly planning to announce the news on Tuesday. It's unclear if a spring football season is under consideration.

Ohio State declined to comment. The school reportedly held a scheduled football practice on Monday morning.

However, following news of the Big Ten's likely decision, President Trump weighed in with his disapproval. "The student-athletes have been working to hard for their season to be cancelled," Trump wrote on Twitter.

The Big Ten announced last month that member schools would only play games in-conference "if the Conference is able to participate in fall sports." Under a schedule released last week, Ohio State would have started its shortened 10-game season against Illinois on September 3.

The season also would push the annual University of Michigan rival game up to October 24, marking the first time since 1942 that Ohio State didn't end its regular season against Michigan. Ohio State also planned to limit home game capacity at Ohio Stadium to 20% and require attendees to wear face coverings.

The Big Ten planned to require all sports to test for COVID-19 at least once a week, with football being required to test twice a week. Anyone who tested positive but was asymptomatic would be required to isolate for at least 10 days, while those who have close contact with someone who tests positive must self-quarantine for two weeks.

Ohio State has not disclosed how many student-athletes have tested positive for COVID-19.

On Saturday, the Mid-American Conference – which includes the University of Akron, Ohio University, Kent State University, University of Toledo, Bowling Green and Miami University – voted to postpone the entire fall sports season

In July, the North Coast Athletic Conference suspended all athletic competitions between schools through the rest of 2020, affecting Kenyon, Denison, Oberlin, Wittenberg, Wooster and Ohio Wesleyan.

Copyright 2020 WOSU 89.7 NPR News. To see more, visit WOSU 89.7 NPR News.

Tags: 
sports
Ohio State University
newsletter

Related Content

Can You Get COVID-19 Twice? We Ask An Expert

By 11 hours ago
Pixabay.com

There are many unknowns with the novel coronavirus that researchers have yet to work out in the lab and through case studies. One question is whether patients are immune to COVID-19 after infection and why, on the other hand, some patients are reporting a seeming resurgence of the virus after recovery.

Youngstown, Ohio, Lost Its Only Paper. A 'Zombie' News Site Wants To Fill The Void

By editor 1 hour ago

If you told Brian Dzenis three years ago he would be loading postal semis for work, he would have laughed in your face. A former sports reporter at the now-defunct Youngstown Vindicator, affectionately known as the Vindy, Dzenis, 31, has spent the time after his layoff as a second-shift loader for FedEx, and an expediter for the United States Postal Service.

DeWine's Conflicting COVID Results Bring Attention To Tests In Ohio

By Aug 7, 2020

There have been over a thousand new confirmed coronavirus cases in each of the last four days in Ohio, and Friday’s 33 confirmed new deaths is the highest number in a week. And attention has turned to testing after Gov. Mike DeWine got a positive result from a rapid test administered by the White House and a negative from a different kind of test a few hours later. 