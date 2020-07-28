Republican House Members Meet To Discuss Picking New Speaker

  • Newly elected Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford) takes the oath of office in January 2019, after a months-long behind-the-scenes battle culminates in his ousting of Ryan Smith as the Republican leader of the Ohio House.
    Andy Chow

Republican members of the Ohio House will meet Tuesday afternoon to discuss picking a new Speaker for the second time in a little over two years, as they consider what to do about current leader Larry Householder, who’s facing a racketeering charge related to the nuclear bailout law he pushed.

In June 2018, it took two and a half hours and eleven rounds of voting to elect a speaker to replace former Rep. Cliff Rosenberger (R-Clarksville), who resigned two months earlier and voting on legislation in the House was shut down.

It’ll be the same process this time – a candidate would need to win a simple majority, 50 votes from 99 members.  And the House can hold this vote whether Householder resigns or not.

Reps. Bob Cupp (R-Lima), Rick Carfagna (R-Genoa Township), Craig Riedel (R-Defiance) and Tim Ginter (R-Salem) are interested in taking the gavel – all of them are seeking re-election. Speaker Pro Tem Jim Butler (R-Oakwood), who had tried to beat Rosenberger to become speaker in 2014, is term limited at the end of this year.

A temporary speaker could set up a months-long battle like the one in which Householder ousted Smith last year.

