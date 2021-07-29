Republican Revision Of Jan. 6 Insurrection & More To Discuss With The Political Junkie

The Jan. 6 insurrection by a pro-Trump mob that breached the Capitol resulted in the deaths of five people and injuries of more than 140.

More than 500 people have been charged with crimes.

The commission assembled at the U.S. Congress to investigate the insurrection met for the first time Tuesday, during which members heard harrowing testimony from Capitol police officers who were on the front lines.

But that testimony was mocked by right-wing media, and the events of Jan. 6 have since been downplayed by many in the Republican Party.

On Cincinnati Edition, we talk about that, along with the politicization of COVID-19 vaccines as positive cases rise, and for many, masks return.

Those topics and more with the Political Junkie Ken Rudin and Northern Kentucky University Associate Professor of Political Science Dr. Ryan Salzman.

Join our conversation at 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: