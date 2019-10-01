Republicans Propose Background Checks Bill, As Governor Prepares His

A pair of House Republicans are pushing for a bill that would mandate better reporting into the database used for background checks on gun sales. They say it's an important step in addressing gun violence.

Reps. Phil Plummer (R-Dayton) and D.J. Swearingen (R-Huron) are introducing legislation that requires criminal convictions, warrants, indictments, and other information to be added into the National Instant Criminal Background Checks System within one day.

Plummer said this will lead to more accurate and timely background checks.

"Fixing the NICS system is the foundation to all of this. We have to have proper background checks to hold the criminal element responsible," Plummer said.

Their measure includes $10 million to set up a system and would budget $2.4 million each year to run it.

The bill would also potentially allow for involuntary hospital commitments for people dealing with moderate to severe substance abuse problems.

And the proposal would also allow for juvenile records to be removed at age 28, rather than the current age of 23.

The legislators say they are still having discussions on the proposals from Gov. Mike DeWine on expanding background checks and the red flag confiscation law.

DeWine is planning on introducing elements of his 17-point package of gun law and mental health policy changes on October 7. He announced that package just days after the mass shooting in Dayton in August.

