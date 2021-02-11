Residents Selling A Home In Hamilton County Will Soon See A Tax Reduction

By 1 hour ago
  • Jens Neumann / Pixabay

Hamilton County residents will pay lower taxes when selling a home thanks to a vote from the Board of Commissioners Thursday.

County Administrator Jeff Aluotto says commissioners raised the real property transfer tax a few years ago amid budget problems.

"So the concept was to raise the transfer fee by a mil, which would produce roughly $4 million to assist with the county's budget issues at the time," Aluotto said.

A mil is about $1 per $1,000 of property value. On the sale of a $200,000 house, the change saves the homeowner about $200.

"We were in a tough time a few years ago with our budget and were really struggling," said Commissioner Denise Driehaus. "So we, in partnership with realtors and others in the industry, raised the fee knowing that if we could stabilize our budget that we would be able to roll this back. We made a commitment at that time — we are now honoring that commitment."

The budget is stable thanks to a quarter-cent sales tax originally established for Union Terminal renovations. Commissioners chose to make that temporary increase permanent. This is the first year the extra revenue is part of the general fund.

It's a relatively small decrease for individual residents, but Board President Stephanie Summerow Dumas says it's a win for the community.

"Anything we can do to reduce costs to our residents, that's what we want to do," she said.

The change goes into effect March 13.

Tags: 
Hamilton County Commission
newsletter

Related Content

Hamilton County Commission To Create COVID-19 Economic Recovery & Relief Task Force

By Feb 2, 2021
coronavirus closure
Tony Dejak / AP

The Hamilton County Commission has passed a resolution to create the county's COVID-19 Economic Recovery and Relief Task Force. The task force aims to provide a rapid response to economic challenges facing county residents and businesses.

Commission VP Alicia Reece Says Finding Immediate Economic Relief A Top Priority

By & Jan 7, 2021
Tana Weingartner / WVXU

Updated: Jan. 28, 3:30 p.m.

Newly installed Hamilton County commission Vice President Alicia Reece intends to create a task force focused on economic recovery. Commissioners are expected to vote on Reece's proposal on Tuesday. 

Hamilton County Commissioners Approve 2021 Budgets

By Dec 17, 2020
Bill Rinehart / WVXU

Hamilton County commissioners are wrapping up 2020 by setting next year's budget. The board Thursday approved a $290.7 million general fund budget.