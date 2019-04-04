A Review Of The Ohio River Plan ORSANCO Is Floating

The Ohio River Valley Water Sanitation Commission (ORSANCO) is considering a new plan on water quality for the Ohio River. A previous plan, issued last year, would have reduced ORSANCO's oversight and allowed states to regulate discharges into the river.

The agency is accepting public comment on its proposed 2019 Revision, which was introduced in February. The next public hearing is scheduled for Monday, April 8, at 6 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Cincinnati Airport.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss the proposed revision of pollution control standards for the Ohio River are ORANSCO Executive Director and Chief Engineer Richard Harrison; and Sierra Club Ohio Chapter Conservation Program Coordinator Nathan Alley.

