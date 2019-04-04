Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

A Review Of The Ohio River Plan ORSANCO Is Floating

By 1 minute ago
  • ohio river
    ORSANCO is accepting public comment on a plan to revise Ohio River pollution control standards.
    Pete Rightmire / WVXU

The Ohio River Valley Water Sanitation Commission (ORSANCO) is considering a new plan on water quality for the Ohio River. A previous plan, issued last year, would have reduced ORSANCO's oversight and allowed states to regulate discharges into the river.

The agency is accepting public comment on its proposed 2019 Revision, which was introduced in February. The next public hearing is scheduled for Monday, April 8, at 6 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Cincinnati Airport.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss the proposed revision of pollution control standards for the Ohio River are ORANSCO Executive Director and Chief Engineer Richard Harrison; and Sierra Club Ohio Chapter Conservation Program Coordinator Nathan Alley.

Never miss an episode of Cincinnati Edition by subscribing to our podcast on your favorite provider. And if you have a chance, please rate, review and share with friends: 

Tags: 
ORSANCO
Ohio River Valley Water Sanitation Commission
Ohio River
environment
Sierra Club Ohio
Cincinnati Edition

Related Content

Cincinnati Has The Most Green Apartments In Ohio, Study Says

By Apr 2, 2019
RENTCafé

The latest sustainability study from RENTCafé finds Cincinnati leads the Buckeye State when it comes to the number of green apartments. Eco-friendly rentals in Cincinnati total 3,600.

UD Wind Tunnel Helps Agrabusiness Contain Pesticides

By Mar 18, 2019
Ann Thompson

Researchers at the University of Dayton are helping the farming business figure out how to prevent spray drift, or the unintentional use of pesticides outside the target area. March 6, UD unveiled an EPA-approved low-speed wind tunnel, believed to be just the second on a U.S. college campus to hold that designation.

Who Gets To Harness The Power Of The Sun In Kentucky?

By Mar 18, 2019
solar panel
Pixabay

As coal plants retire and the price of renewable energy gets cheaper, solar power will increasingly energize the country.

So in Kentucky, when you hear words like "net metering" and "distributed generation" it's easy to miss the big picture in the fight over solar power.