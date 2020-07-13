Revisiting Historic Flood, Riot In Cincinnati

In the latest issue of Cincinnati Magazine, local historian Greg Hand, author of the blog Cincinnati Curiosities, revisits a trio of historically significant events in the Queen City.

The 1884 Courthouse Riot left 56 dead and nearly 300 wounded when a large crowd became enraged following a verdict that resulted in a manslaughter conviction in a case that many believed should have been a case of murder.

More emblazoned even in current memory is the 1937 flood, a devastating tragic event in the Ohio Valley. Hand writes:

"Then came January 24, 1937, now known as “Black Sunday.” On that single day everything that could go wrong went very, very wrong. The river had exceeded flood stage for a week, yet still the waters rose and swamped every precautionary barrier. Floodwaters poured into the waterworks, into electrical generating stations, into telephone switches and gas lines. Railroad tracks submerged. The Mill Creek valley was a lake of fire, as a million gallons of gasoline dumped from upended storage tanks ignited when a trolley line snapped and sparked. More than 30 buildings burned to the waterline."

And it didn't end there. And Hand also profiles "the last days of Cincinnati's infamous Noodle Factory Saloon." Hear about these stories when Hand joins Cincinnati Edition.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

