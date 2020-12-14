Related Program: 
Richard Cordray On The Future Of Protecting American Consumers

Consumers may see a new financial watchdog when President-elect Joe Biden takes office. A recent Supreme Court ruling paves the way for the Biden administration to appoint a new head of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. The agency protects consumers in the financial marketplace from abuse and predatory practices.

President Donald Trump appointed current director, Kathy Kraninger, at the end of 2018. The very first director of the CFPB was Richard Cordray, and he joins Cincinnati Edition to discuss the future of the bureau.

Cordray is a former Ohio attorney general, who left the CFPB in 2017 to run for Ohio governor. He is also author of the book Watchdog: How Protecting Consumers Can Save Our Families, Our Economy, and Our Democracy.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

