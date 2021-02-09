Roebling Bridge Closure Worries Covington Business District

The John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge is long overdue for a facelift, but it took some of the 154-year-old span's historic sandstone to crumble and fall before a schedule was hammered out to make it happen.

The restoration project is a lengthy one, and requires the bridge between Covington and Cincinnati to be closed for nine months, and possibly longer.

Covington businesses near the foot of that bridge are concerned. The Roebling Point district is home to cafés, restaurants, bars and bookstores that have already been, like so many elsewhere, hammered by the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now they have to brace themselves further as another threat to their vitality looms.

To talk about the project and the issues around it, Cincinnati Edition is joined by Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 6 Office Public Information Officer Nancy Wood; Covington City Manager David Johnston; Roebling Point Books & Coffee Owner Richard Hunt; and Lil's Bagel Owner Julia Keister.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

